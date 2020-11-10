America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition

He's keeping a low profile, unseen but not unheard. Donald Trump has "terminated" his defence Secretary and is refusing to concede the election. Meanwhile, US Attorney General William Barr says he'll probe allegations of voter fraud.

Donald Trump is also manning Twitter as usual, claiming to be close to winning Wisconsin and Georgia and is blocking government officials from cooperating with president-elect Joe Biden's team.

Top Republicans have largely refused to put widespread pressure on Trump to accept his election loss. That includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

"In the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted any illegal ballots, must not be counted. And President Trump is 100 per cent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options."

Meanwhile Joe Biden has begun assembling a task force of experts to face the surging coronavirus pandemic when he assumes the presidency in January. Speaking on Monday he called once again for unity:

"This election is over. It is time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric that designed to demonise one another. It's time to end the politicisation of basic responsible public health steps like mask-wearing and social distancing."

Although Donald Trump is not expected to formally concede, he is expected to vacate the White House at the end of his term - albeit grudgingly.

To watch the report, click on the media player above.