A French opera singer Stephane Senechal sang the US national anthem from his Paris window on Monday (November 9) night to toast Joe Biden's election victory.

Biden was declared the winner of the US presidential election on Saturday after being projected to amass more electoral college votes than incumbent Donald Trump.

Senechal said he believed the result marked a "renewal of the common values between France and the United States".

Senechal rose to fame on social media during France's first coronavirus lockdown after uploading clips of himself singing to his neighbours.