An artist in Italy has reimagined the traditional Christmas nativity scene for the coronavirus age.
At Genny Di Virgilio's workshop in Naples, his nativity figurines gaze at the baby Jesus from behind protective masks.
And the characters are even standing at a safe distance, especially the elderly. Only baby Jesus remains unchanged. Too big a symbol of love and hope to be tainted by the shadow of the virus, says Di Virgilio.
Di Virgilio is known in Italy for peppering the traditional manger scene with current events. So, of course, this year, COVID-19 took centre stage.
"In the nativity scene we have reflected that our characters are always in 1700s fashion, but just as we must wear face masks and respect safe distance, this year, the nativity will also have these two characteristics," he explains.
More No Comment
Madame Tussauds puts Trump in golfing attire after election loss
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against 'fake pandemic' in Madrid
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California
Biden and Trump supporters rally in Arizona
Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display
Kosovo bar and restaurant owners protest coronavirus restrictions
Empty streets in Athens as coronavirus lockdown begins in Greece
Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta
Bordeaux's national opera turns to recording amid COVID-19 lockdown
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March
London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown
London enjoys last night out before latest lockdown
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after Hurricane Eta
Indian village with Kamala Harris links shows its support
Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats
Candles lit and flowers laid at scene of Vienna shooting
Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call