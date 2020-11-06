British police arrested a number of protesters during the annual Million Mask March in central London, on Thursday, the day national lockdown rules come into force.
Ironically many protesters were not wearing masks despite both the moniker of the march itself and the COVID measures in place.
Demonstrators were rallying against lockdown measures that began on Thursday, chanting 'no more lockdown!' as they marched along one of London's most famous thoroughfares, The Strand.
