Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

Uprooted trees and roofs torn off dwellings feature in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta in Bilwi, also known as Puerto Cabezas and the biggest city on Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast.

The now-weakened tropical storm is now moving into Honduras, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where some locals demand humanitarian aid and zinc sheets to protect themselves from the heavy rains.

More No Comment