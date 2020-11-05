Latest Live Coverage

Aerials of quiet London streets as lockdown starts

London's streets were quieter on Thursday as England entered the first day of its second national lockdown.

Aerial footage shows the normally bustling central areas of Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral and the South Bank almost empty.

The British government and the Bank of England joined forces on Thursday to provide further support to an economy that is set for a difficult winter following the imposition of new coronavirus lockdown measures.

