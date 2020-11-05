Latest Live Coverage

London enjoys last night out before latest lockdown

People in the UK on Wednesday enjoyed their last night out before pubs and bars close for a month as part of a coronavirus national lockdown.

Bars and pubs were packed as many people took advantage of the last night of trading.

There were large crowds in Soho, London, which had closed roads to allow outdoor dining and eating.

