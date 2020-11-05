Locals in an Indian village where Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born have sent a message of support to the running mate of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Women in Thulasendrapuram, 350 kilometres south of Chennai, wrote on the ground: "WE WISH KAMALA HARRIS WINS".

The village is the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather who migrated from there decades ago.

Harris' mother was born in India, before moving to the US to study at the University of California.

Harris has rarely delved into her Indian heritage, but that has not stopped Indians from claiming her as their own.

Harris was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.