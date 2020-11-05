Locals in an Indian village where Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born have sent a message of support to the running mate of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Women in Thulasendrapuram, 350 kilometres south of Chennai, wrote on the ground: "WE WISH KAMALA HARRIS WINS".
The village is the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather who migrated from there decades ago.
Harris' mother was born in India, before moving to the US to study at the University of California.
Harris has rarely delved into her Indian heritage, but that has not stopped Indians from claiming her as their own.
Harris was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.
More No Comment
Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats
Candles lit and flowers laid at scene of Vienna shooting
Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio
Maradona fans gather outside clinic where star undergoes brain surgery
Oxford Street’s Christmas lights go on display early in London
Millions head to polls in US despite record early voting
Girl, 3, pulled alive from rubble four days after deadly earthquake
Biden's small drive-in rallies contrast with Trump's large crowds
Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia
Massive clean-up operation after Typhoon Goni lashes the Philippines
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote
Thai King and Queen meet supporters amid anti-monarchy protests
Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake
All Saints Day in Portugal is overshadowed by coronavirus pandemic
Protests continue in Rome over coronavirus measures
Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds
Canadian Muslim community offers flowers to pedestrians in Toronto
Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake