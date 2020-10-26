Europe's Muslims being treated like Jews before WWII, says Erdogan

Islamophobia in Europe has reached levels comparable to the treatment of Jews before the Second World War, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

The Turkish president suggested on Monday that Europe was accustomed to "relocations, inquisitions and genocides", and that Muslims across the continent were being attacked.

"The rising Islamophobia in the West has turned into a wholescale attack on our book, our prophet and everything we consider holy", he said a televised speech.

"Relocations, inquisitions and genocides towards members of different religions is not a practice that is foreign to Europe.

"The crimes against humanity committed against Jews 80 years ago, the acts against our Bosnian siblings in Srebrenica just 25 years are still in the memory."

The Turkish president's remarks come amid a spiralling row with Emmanuel Macron over the French president's perceived attitude toward Islam and Muslims.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.