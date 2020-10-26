Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Empty streets of Dublin

The streets of Dublin were near-silent, as the Irish capital settled into the country's six-week coronavirus circuit-break lockdown.

On Thursday, Ireland became the first EU nation to return to the measure, with citizens told to stay home, non-essential businesses closed and bars and restaurants reduced to takeaway service only

More No Comment