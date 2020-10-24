A giant inflatable version of Sasha Baron Cohen's "Borat" character was strapped to a boat and sailed through central London on Thursday.
The blow-up likeness, mankini and all, floated past iconic landmarks such as the London Eye, Tower Bridge and the Houses of Parliament to celebrate the release of the comedian's new film.
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" is a follow up to the highly-successful 2006 movie "Borat."
In the sequel, the titular character travels to the US again but this time bringing his daughter Tutar (played by Maria Bakalova), with the intention of giving her as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence.
Baron Cohen has a history of poking fun at conservative figures - for his 2018 Showtime series "Who Is America," the British comedian got former Vice President Dick Cheney to sign a waterboarding kit.
