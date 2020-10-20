French MPs hold a minute's silence for murdered teacher Samuel Paty

French MPs today honoured the murdered school teacher Samuel Paty with a minute's silence on the steps of the National Assembly.
Paty, a history teacher, was beheaded on Friday by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police.
Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.
French police said 16 people remain in custody as part of the investigation into the attack.
