Poland will convert Warsaw stadium into temporary COVID-19 hospital

Poland's government is transforming the National Stadium in Warsaw into a temporary field hospital to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 58,500-capacity stadium will have room for 500 patients and will be equipped with oxygen therapy, government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Monday.

Patients will be accommodated in the stadium's numerous conference rooms and multi-purpose facilities located under its stands from the end of this week.

Poland is now witnessing an exponential surge of coronavirus infections, after experiencing very low rates of infection in the spring compared to western European countries.

It is unclear how the government will staff the hospital given widespread reports of a shortage of doctors and medical professionals in the country.

The National Stadium was constructed to host matches for the EURO 2012 championship.

According to the two government officials, similar plans to establish temporary hospitals are planned for each of Poland's regions if needed.

On Monday, the country's Health Ministry recorded 7,482 new coronavirus infections over the previous day and 41 deaths.

Last week, Poland's government announced a series of measures in Warsaw and other major cities now considered "red zones" where the wearing of masks is mandatory in the streets.

All high schools and faculties located in these zones are closed and are conducting remote teaching.

Restaurants must close at 21:00 local time, wedding ceremonies are banned, and the number of people allowed in shops, public transport and religious services is limited.