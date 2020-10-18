Skull sculptures have graced the streets of Mexico City as part of Day of the Dead celebrations which are being held amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fifty large skulls have been set up along the Mexican capital's Reforma Avenue as part of an exhibition run by Mexicraneos.
With the exhibit now in its fourth year, Mexicraneos wants the event to become part of traditional festivities that are slowly transforming into a public holiday instead of the private offerings made at home to honour the dead on November 2.
This exhibition will be held until 10 November.
More No Comment
People pay tribute to beheaded teacher outside his former school
Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police
Tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing
Restaurant staff protest against virus restrictions in Barcelona
Rivals groups fight over mayoral office ahead of Bolivian election
COVID-19 restrictions squeeze incomes of waste recyclers
Azerbaijani families grieve sons killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling
Moscow disinfects train stations amid rising COVID-19 cases
People gather at George Floyd's memorial to mark his birthday
Rare Allosaurus dinosaur skeleton sells for €3 million at auction
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency
Ecstatic fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship win
Nadal mimics famous 'biting trophy' pose
Aerial video shows scale of deadly central Vietnam floods
'Mission: Impossible 7': US star Tom Cruise spotted at filming in Rome
Police violently disperse demonstrators at Belarus protest march
Ivory Coast opposition defy president’s 3rd term bid
North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade
USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana