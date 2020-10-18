Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar wins Turkish Cypriot leadership vote

Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar wins Turkish Cypriot leadership voteComments
Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar has secured a narrow victory in North Cyprus's presidential election.
Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot prime minister, secured 51.7% of the vote in a second round run-off against the incumbent president Mustafa Akıncı.
Akıncı won 48.3%, local election authorities said on Sunday night.
Tatar's campaign was controversial because of the apparent intervention from mainland Turkey.
Two weeks ago he appeared alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to announce the opening of a Greek Cypriot town that had been abandoned for nearly half a century.
His opponents said it was an act of interference in North Cyprus's election.
Tatar's rival Mustafa Akıncı conceded defeat on Sunday but told reporters: "this was not an election conducted under normal conditions".
Analysts saıd the victory of a nationalist candidate means a deal to reunite Cyprus after half a century is even less likely.
