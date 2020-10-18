Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar wins Turkish Cypriot leadership vote

Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar has secured a narrow victory in North Cyprus's presidential election.

Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot prime minister, secured 51.7% of the vote in a second round run-off against the incumbent president Mustafa Akıncı.

Akıncı won 48.3%, local election authorities said on Sunday night.

Tatar's campaign was controversial because of the apparent intervention from mainland Turkey.

Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar secured a narrow victory over the left-wing Mustafa Akıncı Euronews/AA

Two weeks ago he appeared alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to announce the opening of a Greek Cypriot town that had been abandoned for nearly half a century.

His opponents said it was an act of interference in North Cyprus's election.

Tatar's rival Mustafa Akıncı conceded defeat on Sunday but told reporters: "this was not an election conducted under normal conditions".

Analysts saıd the victory of a nationalist candidate means a deal to reunite Cyprus after half a century is even less likely.

This story is being updated by our journalists.