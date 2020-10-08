Protesters clashed with police in Jakarta as thousands of students and workers staged rallies across Indonesia on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labour rights and harm the environment.
The job creation law approved by Parliament on Monday is expected to substantially change Indonesia's labour system and natural resource management. It amended 79 previous laws and was intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by President Joko Widodo's administration to attract more investment to the country.
The demonstrators say the law will hurt workers by reducing severance pay, removing restrictions on manual labour by foreign workers, increasing the use of outsourcing and converting monthly wages to hourly.
More No Comment
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece
Dozens dance in Rio de Janeiro's streets despite COVID-19
Tens of thousands attend Senegal pilgrimage despite COVID-19
About 300 firefighters try to control fires in Cordoba, Argentina
Watch: In Mecca, pilgrims return to Islam's holiest site
Watch: Cars and houses buried by mud as France battered by storms
Watch: Israelis protest Netanyahu despite emergency regulations
Chile: Protesters face off against police ahead of referendum
French chef leads noisy protest against COVID-19 restrictions
Could new electric 'air taxi' be the future of travel?
Hong Kong sees heavy police presence on China's national day
Tributes after Argentine cartoonist Quino dies aged 88
Protests in India over gang rape and death of lower-caste woman
Camping nostalgia in Germany ahead of reunification anniversary
Makeshift migrant camps grow outside Bosnian towns
French police dismantle large migrant camp in Calais
Beluga whales take first swim in new open-water sea sanctuary
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei holds protest against Assange extradition
Paris holds body-positive fashion show by the Eiffel Tower