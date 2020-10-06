Tens of thousands of Muslims have gathered in the holy city of Touba, Senegal for an annual pilgrimage.
Some are concerned that the event, which draws worshipers from across the country and abroad, could contribute to the spread COVID-19.
In past years, up to 3 million people have travelled to Touba for the annual Grand Magal pilgrimage, many of them from neighbouring Gambia.
But Senegal's land borders are still closed so far fewer pilgrims are expected for the main events.
Inside the complex, mask wearing is mandatory and hand sanitiser is provided at entrances but large crowds still gathered in the streets.
Senegal was one of the first African countries to confirm a case of COVID-19 but has avoided a large death toll with 15,000 confirmed cases and 312 confirmed deaths.
More No Comment
About 300 firefighters try to control fires in Cordoba, Argentina
Watch: In Mecca, pilgrims return to Islam's holiest site
Watch: Cars and houses buried by mud as France battered by storms
Watch: Israelis protest Netanyahu despite emergency regulations
Chile: Protesters face off against police ahead of referendum
French chef leads noisy protest against COVID-19 restrictions
Could new electric 'air taxi' be the future of travel?
Hong Kong sees heavy police presence on China's national day
Tributes after Argentine cartoonist Quino dies aged 88
Protests in India over gang rape and death of lower-caste woman
Camping nostalgia in Germany ahead of reunification anniversary
Makeshift migrant camps grow outside Bosnian towns
French police dismantle large migrant camp in Calais
Beluga whales take first swim in new open-water sea sanctuary
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei holds protest against Assange extradition
Paris holds body-positive fashion show by the Eiffel Tower
Mexico to pursue soldiers, federal police in abduction probe
More than 50,000 Spanish flags pay tribute to COVID-19 victims
Alan Kurdi migrant rescue ship docks in Sardinia
Giant model bids to raise money for Spanish healthcare workers