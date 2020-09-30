Watch live: EU releases rule of law report on democratic backsliding

The EU is presenting its first-ever report into the rule of law to prevent the backsliding of democratic norms in its member states.

All 27 member states provided input into the new rule of law mechanism, the EU outlined on Wednesday.

The report covers four key areas, including judicial and press freedoms and institutional checks and balances.

"We try to open a new chapter in defending and promoting the rule of law in the EU", Vera Jourova, EU Commission Vice-President, said.

"Indeed, we have in our toolbox the possibilities to address the already existing serious issues; the violation of EU law and systemic breach of rule of law which is addressed by Article 7 and infringement proceedings.

"But this new chapter is about early detecting and possible prevention where we believe that there is never late for the dialogue when we see the early indictation that there are negative trends in the respective member states."

The EU has been preoccupied in recent years with what it sees as attempts to dismantle the rule of law in some member states, including Poland and Hungary.

In her first State of the Union address earlier this month, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of the rule of law to the EU's core principles.

"The rule of law helps protect people from the rule of the powerful. It is the guarantor of our most basic of everyday rights and freedoms," she said.

"It allows us to give our opinion and be informed by a free press."

The story is being updated by our journalists.