Braving the rain and the COVID-19 restrictions in Paris, several hundred women of different shapes and sizes held a fashion show at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to demand more diversity in fashion and encourage body positivity.

"The goal of this fashion show is for everyone to be able to identify themselves, for everyone to accept themselves as they are. It's a movement of kindness towards oneself and others, whatever the age, whatever the body type, whatever the disability, whatever the disease," said Georgia Stein, model and organiser of the body-positive fashion show.