brussels bureau

EU summit postponed as Charles Michel goes into isolation

By Euronews
European Council President Charles Michel, screen right, waves as he attends a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Sep 22 2020
European Council President Charles Michel, screen right, waves as he attends a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Sep 22 2020   -   Copyright  Aris Oikonomou/AP pool
An EU summit planned for 24 and 25 September has been postponed for a week after ex-Belgium prime minister Charles Michel went into coronavirus quarantine.

The get-together of European leaders will instead take place on 1 and 2 October.

Michel, president of the European Council, the body that brings together leaders of European countries, went into isolation after one of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said on Twitter.

The postponement pushes back decision-making regarding potential sanctions on Belarus and Turkey to next month.