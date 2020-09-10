Abducted Kolesnikova 'told she was leaving Belarus dead or alive'

Opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova will file a complaint against members of Belarus' security service for alleged "kidnapping" and "death threats", says her political organisation.

She claims to have been bundled into a minibus and taken to the Belarus-Ukraine border but tore up her passport to avoid being forced from the country.

Kolesnikova is currently being held by Belarus' investigative committee under suspicion of "causing harm to national security".

Kolesnikova's lawyer, Lyudmila Kazak, has submitted a complaint to the committee on Thursday to initiate a criminal case

A statement was released on the website of Viktor Babaryko, a former presidential candidate for whom Kolesnikova was the campaign manager, detailing her movements before the Ukrainian border.

Extracts in the letter refer to "abduction by unknown people, psychological pressure, death threats, [and] an attempt to force her out of Belarus".

The website also claims that Kolesnikova is ready to give "detailed testimony" against members of the KGB and GUBOPiK in Belarus.

"These people threatened to take my life, which I perceived as real," wrote Kolesnikova.

"In particular, it was stated that if I did not leave the territory of the Republic of Belarus voluntarily, I would still be taken away: alive or in parts."

"There were also threats to deprive me of my liberty for up to 25 years, to cause me problems in places of detention, in places of deprivation of liberty, which I also perceived as real."

Kolesnikova claims that when she did not consent to the authorities and that she was kept in a cell for one hour, the letter continues.

She also confirms the version of her supporters that, in order not to be forcibly expelled from the country, she tore up her passport.

"After the KGB officers realised that I would not leave Belarus voluntarily, they put a bag on my head, pushed me into a minibus, and took me to the [Aleksandrovka village], where they tried to use force against my will to expel me from the Republic of Belarus."

"After I tore my passport, thus excluding entry into the territory of Ukraine, I was again put in a minibus and taken to the Mozyr border detachment, where I was until the evening of September 8, 2020."

The letter also states that Kolesnikova was "warned about criminal liability for knowingly false denunciation".

Her detention came one month after the disputed presidential election result, which triggered an unprecedented wave of protest in the country.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, stated on Thursday that he will not leave under pressure.