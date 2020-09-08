Actors imitate famous works of art during Romania's lockdown

They say life imitates art - and that’s exactly what actors in Romania did during lockdown, in an attempt to bring famous works of art to a wider audience over the internet.

A joint initiative between The National Museum of Art of Romania and the Nottara Theater saw artists from the theatre reenacting some of the museum’s pieces, in pictures that were then shared on Facebook.

Sixteen works of art were included in total, with the posts going up every Monday to give art lovers a novel way to enjoy - and learn new things - about the paintings and sculptures.

The works included a portrait by Peter Paul Rubens, a sculpture by Auguste Rodin and some of the most important Romanian painters.

Painting by Joos van Cleve The National Museum of Art of Romania and the Nottara Theater

Giovanna Spinola Pavese, by Peter Paul Rubens The National Museum of Art of Romania and the Nottara Theater

“We launched this campaign wanting to promote the museum’s heritage, of course, but also to give the actors an unconventional way to practice their profession during a time when all the theatres were closed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, long after the museums in Romania had reopened,” said Cristina Verona Tobi, interim manager at the National Museum of Art of Romania.

The museum believes the playful method of presenting the artworks made people look at them in a different way, discovering new details they may have otherwise overlooked due to the similarities and small differences between the originals and the reenactments.

Mihail Lapaty - Buchetiera The National Museum of Art of Romania and the Nottara Theater

George Peter Alexander Healy The National Museum of Art of Romania and the Nottara Theater

In short videos, the "framed actors" also gave a brief overview of the artwork, based on information provided by the museum’s curators.

Some of the actors sewed their own outfits when they couldn’t find something similar ready-made, or shaved their heads to resemble their characters.

View the full gallery on Facebook here.