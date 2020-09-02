Violent protests in Bulgaria as MPs debate changes to constitution

Protestors in the Bulgarian capital Sofia tried to break a police cordon set up around parliament as MPs discussed changes to the country's constitution.

Several people were injured in the clashes with security forces in the biggest protest so far in nearly two months of anti-government rallies.

Demonstrators are angry at the proposed reforms to the constitution fearing they are a way for Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his cabinet to remain in power until elections in March next year.

Meanwhile, President Radev re-iterated his call for the government to resign telling lawmakers the move was the only way out of the current political crisis.

He has accused both the Prime Minister and the Prosecutor General of having links to organised crime.

The protests in the video above date from Wednesday, September 2.