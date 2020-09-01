The iconic Citroen 2CV has been compared to a garden shed on wheels, an upturned jelly mould and even a glorified shopping trolley by its detractors.

But actually racing 2CVs is a serious business requiring both skill and determination - especially in the annual 24-hour race at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk, England.

This weekend saw the 30th staging of what is now the longest-running race of its type in the UK.

Despite some dreadful weather conditions, the Pete Sparrow-led Team Lion (No.97) took the victory this year after completing 662 laps of the 1.952 miles (3km) circuit, ahead of 20 other entries.