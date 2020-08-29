Thousands of Shiite Muslims marched amid tight security in the streets of Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Saturday.
They gathered to commemorate Ashoura, the festival of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad who Shiites claim to be the prophet's rightful successor.
