Belgium's foreign ministry on Wednesday banned travel to Paris amid concerns over a possible resurgence of coronavirus cases in the French capital.

Belgians are being advised to avoid visiting Paris unless travellers agree to take a COVID-19 test or undergo a period of self-isolation on their return.

The city and its environs — as well as five other French départements — were added to a list of "red zones" where travel is being discouraged because of spikes in coronavirus cases.

Romania, Denmark, Andorra, Finland, Malta and a large swathe of Spain (including Madrid, Barcelona and the Balearic Islands) have already been designed "red zones" by the Belgian foreign ministry.

Three French départements were already on the banned list: Bouches-du-Rhone, Guyane and Mayotte.

As of Wednesday, Belgium has added Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Sarthe, Hérault, and Alpes-Maritimes, according to the foreign ministry website.

The move to restrict the movement of Belgian citizens judged to be high risk comes as other countries across Europe issue new travel restrictions amid spikes of COVID-19 cases.

Similarly, the UK imposed new quarantine requirements on August 15 on travellers arriving from France, Spain and Belgium.

France registered more than 3,300 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the national health agency, Santé Publique France.

Germany recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost four months on Saturday, with 2,034 new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period. A reemergence of the virus has been noted in the country since July as cases began to rise.

On Tuesday, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced the army would be drafted in to fight a major spike of infections in the country.