In pictures: the latest from Belarus protests

Protests in Belarus have been taking place for 10 days, pressing for the resignation of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. He has extended his 26-year rule in the latest election held on Sunday August 9, but the opposition says it was rigged.
The peaceful demonstrations met a harsh police crackdown, thousands were arrested.
The demonstrations are being followed by a widening strike in the country. The workers at state-controlled factories and plants, even actors and broadcasters have formed activists groups or simply walked off the job.
Lukashenko has refused to step down or to hold new elections.
These are the latest photographs from Belarus' ongoing protests.