Protesters and police are seen in front of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant in Belarus. August 19, 2020
Protesters and police are seen in front of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant in Belarus. August 19, 2020   -   Copyright  SERGEI GAPON/AFP or licensors

In pictures: the latest from Belarus protests

By Natalia Liubchenkova with AFP, AP
Protests in Belarus have been taking place for 10 days, pressing for the resignation of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. He has extended his 26-year rule in the latest election held on Sunday August 9, but the opposition says it was rigged.

The peaceful demonstrations met a harsh police crackdown, thousands were arrested.

The demonstrations are being followed by a widening strike in the country. The workers at state-controlled factories and plants, even actors and broadcasters have formed activists groups or simply walked off the job.

Lukashenko has refused to step down or to hold new elections.

These are the latest photographs from Belarus' ongoing protests.

Sergei Gapon/AFP
Striking miners protest against disputed presidential election results in the mining city of Soligorsk, Belarus. August 19, 2020Sergei Gapon/AFP
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo
Protesters and police are seen in front of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant in Minsk, Belarus. August 19, 2020Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo
Sergei Gapon/AFP
People protest against disputed presidential elections results at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. August 18, 2020Sergei Gapon/AFP
Sergei Grits/AP Photo
A woman holds a poster showing a photo of a protester allegedly wounded by police and words reading “The future of our children is in your hands” during a rally in MinskSergei Grits/AP Photo
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Minister of Culture passes a woman holding a banner reading “Art demands freedom” during a protest in support of the troupe that quit after the theatre’s director was firedDmitri Lovetsky/AP
Sergei Gapon/AFP
People protest against disputed presidential elections results at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. August 18, 2020Sergei Gapon/AFP
Sergei Gapon/AFP
A couple plays draughts during the protest against disputed presidential elections results at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. August 18, 2020Sergei Gapon/AFP
Sergei Grits/AP Photo
Workers of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant leave the plant after their work shift as activists with old Belarusian national flags greet them in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18Sergei Grits/AP Photo
Sergei Grits/AP Photo
A girl walks holding a small old Belarusian national flag as activists greet and support workers leaving the Minsk Tractor Works Plant after their work shift in Minsk, BelarusSergei Grits/AP Photo

