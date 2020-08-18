Suspended on a platform 10 stories high, Paola Delfin adds the finishing touches to a giant graffiti mural in Sao Paulo's sprawling concrete jungle.
The Brazilian megacity is known as the world capital of street art, and not even the coronavirus pandemic has stopped artists.
Delfín and 14 other artists are painting 12 giant murals on the facades of a series of buildings around a square in the wealthy Pinheiros neighbourhood.
The work is part of the NaLata urban art festival, an event that had to be largely cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Together they cover 3,689 square meters (40,000 square feet) and constitute the largest collection of graffiti in Brazil.
