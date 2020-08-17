Intentional fires are destroying the Amazon rainforest

A year ago, "Fire Day," a day to intentionally light fires, sparked international concern when the number of forest fires in the Novo Progresso region, a city in the Amazon region of Pará, skyrocketed massively.
Today, with the start of the "fire season", the region is once again drawing international attention. For the residents of Novo Progresso, it is unfair that the crimes of a few are used to label the people of a city built by hardworking ranchers.
More No Comment
