The UEFA Champions League resumes on Wednesday with a special knockout tournament in Portugal.

Eight teams compete the quarter finals over the next four days, beginning with Italian newcomers Atalanta against French champions PSG.

Unlike previous years, quarter-finals and semi-finals will now only take place as single-leg ties.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the only two clubs still in the competition to have lifted the coveted trophy.

Atalanta has only lost one of their last 20 matches while the Parisians have won 29 out of their last 30. But with star striker Killian Mbappé a serious doubt through injury and Ángel Di María suspended, they will not be able to field their strongest eleven.

Save the date:

RB Leipzig will face Atlético Madrid on Thursday 13, in spite of two of their squad having tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday: Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich, both of whom have won five previous top tier European titles, will face each other on Friday 14.

The last quarter final will take place on Saturday 15 when tournament favourites Manchester City will play Lyon, who beat them at home during the group stages of the 2018 competition.