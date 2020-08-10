Belarus police and protesters clashed in the capital Minsk after a disputed election result in the country.
Tensions had been rising as incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko sought a sixth term despite rising discontent with his authoritarian rule.
Anger about the economic situation and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic has generated the country's biggest protests in years.
Opposition supporters said they suspected election officials would manipulate the results of Sunday’s vote to give the 65-year-old Lukashenko a sixth term.
Officials had already denied two prominent opposition challengers places on the ballot, jailing one on charges he called political and prompting the other to flee to Russia with his children.
The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, came under heavy pressure over the weekend as eight members of her staff were arrested, and one of her top aides fled the country on Sunday.
Belarusians weary of the country's deteriorating economy and Lukashenko's repression of the opposition coalesced around Tsikhanouskaya, a former teacher and the wife of a jailed opposition blogger, in large shows of support unusual for a country where crackdowns on dissent are routine.
The head of the Central Elections Commission, Lidia Yermoshina, said early Monday that partial results from some regions showed Lukashenko with a crushing lead, getting more than 90% of the vote in some districts.
More No Comment
Seven dead after storm causes flooding on Greek island
Chinese 'robotaxis' take riders for a spin
Enormous Chinese string dance show sets world record
Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration
Five artists self-quarantine in glass rooms for theatre performance
UK military to step in to intercept migrant boats in Dover
St Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors
Mauritius sounds alarm as grounded bulk carrier leaks oil
Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers in Beirut hospital
Contemporary art takes over city of Nantes in special exhibition
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
Russian teams search rubble from Beirut explosion
Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse
International Cat Day: Larry poses for photo shoot in Downing Street
Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast
Displaced Sudanese seek shelter amid deadly flood
Woman plays Auld Lang Syne amid debris from Beirut blast
Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb with ceremony
Macron visits Beirut in aftermath of devastating blast
Lebanese diaspora hold vigil to honour victims of Beirut blast