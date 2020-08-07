International Cat Day: Larry poses for photo shoot in Downing Street

A photographer has been snapping one of London's most famous felines ahead of International Cat Day on Saturday (August 8).
Larry is thirteen-year-old brown and white tabby that has been a permanent fixture of the British Prime Minister's residence for nearly a decade.
The cat has already seen three British Prime Ministers settle into Downing Street: David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Photographer Justin Ng has developed Larry the Cat merchandise (mugs, tote bags, t-shirts) that he sells on-demand through his social media.
