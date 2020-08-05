Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's annual Esala Perahera festival was held in the inland city of Kandy.
Every year, dancers, fire twirlers, musicians and elephants adorn glittering costumes as part of the Buddhist celebration.
No spectators were allowed this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
Also known as the Festival of the Tooth, it is usually celebrated in July and August to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.
The festival ends with the traditional diya-kepeema ritual: a water cutting ceremony which takes place at the Mahaweli River at Getambe.
