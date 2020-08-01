Thousands of people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.
Titled "The End of the Pandemic - Freedom Day," the rally was made up of several groups, including right-wing groups, opponents of vaccines, and conspiracy theorists.
Germany, like many other European countries, imposed population restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.
According to Johns Hopkins University figures, Germany has had 210,676 cases of the new coronavirus, with 9,153 deaths.
