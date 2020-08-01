BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Germany virus protest

Thousands of people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Titled "The End of the Pandemic - Freedom Day," the rally was made up of several groups, including right-wing groups, opponents of vaccines, and conspiracy theorists.

Germany, like many other European countries, imposed population restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University figures, Germany has had 210,676 cases of the new coronavirus, with 9,153 deaths.

More No Comment