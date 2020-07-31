The eurozone economy shrank by 12.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year — the biggest drop on record, Eurostat announced on Friday.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the whole European Union is meanwhile projected to have fallen by 11.9 per cent, according to the bloc's official statistics agency.

"These were by far the sharpest declines observed since time series started in 1995," Eurostat indicated in a statement, flagging that the April-June period was "still marked by COVID-19 containment measures in most member states."