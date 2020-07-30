An Israeli artist has made a sculpture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a reenactment of "The Last Supper", set up in downtown Tel Aviv.

Artist Itay Zalait said the piece in Rabin Square, which features an image of Netanyahu perched at a long dining table with his hand in a cake, represents "the last meal of Israeli democracy".

Netanyahu is "the man who dined his heart when the State of Israel beat a million unemployed hungry for bread," Zalait told reporters.

Protests have recently grown against the veteran prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating economic crisis it has caused.