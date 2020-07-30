An Israeli artist has made a sculpture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a reenactment of "The Last Supper", set up in downtown Tel Aviv.
Artist Itay Zalait said the piece in Rabin Square, which features an image of Netanyahu perched at a long dining table with his hand in a cake, represents "the last meal of Israeli democracy".
Netanyahu is "the man who dined his heart when the State of Israel beat a million unemployed hungry for bread," Zalait told reporters.
Protests have recently grown against the veteran prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating economic crisis it has caused.
More No Comment
Fire hydrants helping New Yorkers keep cool amid high temperatures
'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced
Giant dead whale washes up on Indonesian coast
Firefighters tackle forest blaze in France's south-west Gironde region
Tear gas fired as Portland protests continue
Coronavirus: Guatemalan teacher pedals mobile school to children
Extreme bridge diving goes ahead in Bosnia despite COVID-19 pandemic
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge
Russian engineer builds his very own steam railway
Vladimir Putin leads Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast
Open-air theatre reopens with strict guidelines as restrictions lifted
World's tallest swing officially opens to thrillseekers in China
Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy
Belgian DJ gives silent performance atop Brussels landmark
An artist in Italy has carved this huge portrait of Joe Biden
Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus: Performers create a drive-in circus in Brazil
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election