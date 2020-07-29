The US has announced a long-term plan to pull nearly 12,000 troops out of Germany but will deploy about half of them elsewhere around Europe.

Around 6,400 will head home, but will be redeployed back to Europe on a rotational basis, while 5,400 will be sent to countries including Italy, Belgium and Poland.

The US European Command and Special Operations Command Europe will also be moved from Stuttgart, Germany to Belgium.

Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, said the move would "strengthen NATO, enhance the deterrence of Russia" and reassure allies.

The decision fulfils US President Trump's announced desire to withdraw troops from Germany, at least in part due to its failure to spend enough on defence.

US officials said that some moves would begin in weeks, probably in the form of air and ground forces sent to countries that already have an American troop presence. It will cost in the "single-digit" billions of dollars, Esper said.

Around 24,000 US military personnel will remain in Germany. An additional 2,500 US airmen currently in the UK, but scheduled to re-base in Germany, will also remain where they are.

Esper described the announcement as "a major strategic and positive shift" but stressed that the "size, composition, and disposition of US forces in Europe has changed many times" in the past 71 years.

"Sometimes this has been a result of changes in the threat, sometimes because of other changes in the international environment, and sometimes simply because the borders between NATO countries and Russia have shifted as new Allies have joined," Esper said.

"As we've entered a new era of Great Power Competition, we are now at another one of those inflection points in NATO's evolution, and I am confident the Alliance will be all the better and stronger for it," he added.

Esper said Washington also plans to rotate more troops to Poland and the Baltics once "burden-sharing" agreements are found.

General John E Hyten told reporters that "while we hope that Russia and China will engage in more productive and cooperative behaviour in the future, we're posturing our forces to deter aggression and counter their malign influence."

Trump, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that the country is "reducing the force because they're not paying their bills. It's very simple. They're delinquent." He added that he might rethink the decision to pull troops out of Germany "if they start paying their bills."

Euronews has reached out to the German government and NATO for comment.