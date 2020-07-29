New York City has opened up hundreds of fire hydrants to help locals cope with hot temperatures.

They have been made accessible in "heat stressed" or "heat burdened" communities, where residents don't have access to air conditioners or they lack the finances to pay for extra energy costs.

Spray caps have been installed to limit the flow to 25 gallons per minute, officials said.

It comes with public swimming pools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On average New York City residents use a billion gallons of water a day, but that can go up significantly in the summer as people use water to keep cool.