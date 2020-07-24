Thief left flat after inflatable flamingo helps police track him down

Discretion is often advisable when spending stolen money.

But that wasn't the case at a campsite in France, where a thief bought an inflatable pink flamingo with a stolen credit card.

That helped police in the eastern Jura region track down him down.

An Engish tourist had lost her credit card after leaving it in a shop, the public prosecutor for Lons-le-Saunier confirmed to Euronews.

It was found by an individual who then used it, notably buying the flamingo.

The tourist received a text message informing her a purchase had been made with her card and she was able to communicate the location and amount of the transaction.

With this information, police were able to find the campsite shop where the card was used and, after speaking to shop staff, went off in search of an inflatable pink flamingo.

Authorities easily found the perpetrator, thanks to the individual's rather vivid purchase.

The thief immediately admitted the crime and handed the credit card over to the police.

According to the prosecutor, the victim did not wish to file an official complaint, content with being reimbursed for the money taken from her account (around 60€).

The case, which could be considered theft and fraud, was closed without any further legal follow-up, they added.

It was not clear if the tourist kept the inflatable flamingo.