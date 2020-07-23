A criminal suspect brandishing a hand grenade has abducted a senior police officer in Poltava, central Ukraine, and fled, officials said on Thursday.

When police tried to detain the man accused of stealing a car outside a court building in the city Poltava, he threatened them with a grenade and took one of the officers hostage.

Following negotiations, he then swapped the officer for the chief of regional criminal police, Colonel Vitaliy Shiyana, and drove away in a car provided by police upon his demand.

An operation to detain the man is underway, officials said.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook that the car containing the suspect and hostage is being accompanied by police and special units.

Authorities are using the tactic of "negotiation, negotiation and negotiation again," in an effort to preserve the lives of "both the criminal and those surrounding" him, he added.

The hostage-taker has been convicted of a number of crimes including drug-related offences and theft, Gerashchenko detailed in the post.

Police decided to allow the man to leave the city of Poltava for the safety of citizens, he added.

He had an RGD-5 grenade and threatened to detonate it, according to the deputy minister.

National police in a Facebook post asked citizens and drivers to be careful and avoid the area where the incident was taking place.

It came just two days after an armed man held 13 people captive on a bus in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk before police detained him and the hostages were released.

The situation in Lutsk only ended after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone to the hostage-taker and posted a video to Facebook endorsing a 2005 animal rights documentary, which was one of the armed man's demands.

The short video was later deleted, but some criticised the leader for carrying out the strange request saying he had bent to the gunman's demands.

Zelenskyy defended his actions saying: "We have a result: everyone is alive."