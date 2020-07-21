The UK is a "key target" in the West for Russian intelligence agencies, according to the findings of a long-awaited report into interference in British politics.

The UK parliament's influential Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) also argued that the UK government failed to address Kremlin influence, stating that ministers “had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes."

MP Stewart Hosie indicated that it was impossible to tell how influential Russia was in the EU referendum in 2016, but said it was "astonishing" that the UK government did not look into potential interference, adding that the government "actively avoided" doing so "because they did not want to know."

He said it was a failing of the UK government to not look into the matter given evidence of malign Russian influence in the wake of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 and the hacking of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in the run-up to the US presidential election in 2016.

"There has been no assessment of Russian interference in the EU referendum and this goes back to nobody wanting to touch the issue with a 10-foot pole," said Hosie.

"This is in stark contrast to the US response to reported interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"There should have been an assessment of Russian interference in the EU referendum and there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment."

The report also cited the murder of Alexander Litvinenko and the annexation of Crimea cited as "stark indicators" of Russia's lack of adherence to international law.

Committee member Kevan Jones also criticised the prime minister for not publishing the report sooner, adding that the government had spent the past week trying to discredit it.

The findings of the delayed probe were delivered to parliament on Tuesday after staving off what many observers saw as a last-minute effort to once again stall the report, which was originally submitted to Johnson on October 17.

The government initially said the report couldn’t be published until it was reviewed for national security issues, which postponed release until after the general election in December last year. Further holdups were caused by delays in appointing new members to the Intelligence and Security Committee.

Finally, Johnson named five Conservative lawmakers to the nine-person panel in hopes his handpicked candidate would be chosen as chairman and block the report. The gambit failed when a renegade Conservative was chosen to head the committee with backing from opposition parties.

"Completely self-defeating act that bears the hallmark of a government so arrogant it really believes it is above scrutiny,” Lisa Nandy, the opposition Labour Party’s spokeswoman on foreign affairs, tweeted. “What is in the Russia report that Johnson doesn’t want to see the light of day?”

Labour has accused the government of failing to publish the report because it would lead to further questions about links between Russia and the pro-Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum on European Union membership, which Johnson helped lead.

Addressing reporters at a press conference, committee members Jones and Hosie called for an inquiry into the matter as a next step for the UK government, as well as a reform of how members of the House of Lords declare their income.