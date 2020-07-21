BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
afp

This is Belgian DJ Henri Peiffer hitting new heights as he performed atop a Brussels landmark.

He mixed on the top of the Atomium, originally an exhibition space but now a museum and cultural space.

It was to mark Belgium's national day on Tuesday, July 21.

He kept the performance secret to avoid crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the same reason, only the DJ could hear what he was playing.

More No Comment