The big picture: Bosnia and Herzegovina's energy transition

As Bosnia and Herzegovina moves away from dirty coal, the country is looking towards renewables such as wind power and hydroelectricity projects.

But some in rural communities fear large-scale projects will have a negative affect on the biodiversity of their region.

For the country as a whole, there are more questions than answers, such as how can Bosnia and Herzegovina as a country handle the ongoing and upcoming energy transition towards more renewable energy production? And what will the future energy mix of the country look like?

Nihad Harbas is an independent renewable energy expert based in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is also CEO of nlogic advisory. As a man of facts and figures, he looks at the the "big picture" for us.