Serbia set to join US on EU's travel ban list, say sources in Brussels

Bad news for Americans hoping to travel into the European Union.

Brussels officials have reviewed their list of non-EU countries whose residents are allowed to visit the bloc and the US is again not on it.

That is down to a fresh spike of COVID-19 infections.

Serbia, which was previously on the list, is set to be taken off amid an increase in the number of cases in the Balkans country, EU sources told Euronews.

"This may be unpopular but it is very difficult to dispute the fact that the outbreak is rising in the United States," said Kristine Berzina, from the German Marshall Fund.

"This is politically challenging for the president but it is also a reality and the EU's policies are grounded in fact."

While EU member states will not be legally required to abide by the list, those that do not could see other states close their borders to them.

"It would be wrong to think that at any given moment the list is finalised," said Berzina. "I think that this is something that we'll have to get used to."

The latest edition of the EU's safe list will be officially released on Wednesday.

In general, the list includes countries with COVID-19 rates that are the same or lower than the EU's.