Stag night snake bite: Reptile bites man on tongue at Austrian party

A German man was admitted to hospital after being bitten on the tongue by a snake at a bachelor party in the Austrian Alps.

The local Red Cross reported that the 38-year-old man from Berlin had been dared to touch the baby viper with his tongue, the Austria Press Agency reported on Monday.

The incident happened on the floor of an Alpine hut at Neuberg im Muerztal in southeastern Austria on Saturday evening.

Mountain rescuers and a doctor were called to the scene after the man's tongue began to swell up, and he was driven around 60 kilometres to a remote provincial hospital in Wiener Neustadt.

The Red Cross said the partygoers may have confused the young snake with a worm.