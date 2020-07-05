Kanye West says he will run for US president

Kanye West has again expressed what appears to be his intention to run for president, which could see him go up against Donald Trump.

The US rapper tweeted on July 4 as the US celebrated Independence Day saying: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION"

This is not the first time West, 43, has said he would be making a bid for the White House — at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015 he claimed he wanted to stand in the 2020 contest, but later said he would actually run in 2024.

The musician's wife, Kim Kardashian West, retweeted the post with an emoji of the US flag.

Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk also tweeted an endorsement, saying West had his "full support".

The rapper, who has been a vocal Trump supporter, did not say if his supposed bid would be linked to a political party.

In 2018, West wore a red "Make America Great Again" cap and hugged Trump, saying: "I love this guy right here."

With the election looming in November, West would have to run as an independent candidate — the deadline to register as such has already passed in some major states but he would technically still have time to file in many others.

It was not immediately clear whether he had submitted any of the official paperwork necessary to appear on state election ballots.