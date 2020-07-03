Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038

German MPs have passed legislation that envisages shutting down the country's last coal-fired power plant by 2038.

But environmental protesters are angry at what they see as a drawn-out timetable for Germany's energy transition.

Greenpeace activists hung a huge banner on Germany's parliament building demanding a future without coal.

Germany is already phasing out nuclear power and the government envisions greater reliance on renewable energy as well as hydrogen and natural gas in the future.