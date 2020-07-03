BREAKING NEWS
A camel guide wears a surgical mask while pulling his camel at the Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt

Egypt has reopened the famed Giza Pyramids in Cairo for the first time in more than three months since the coronavirus closure.

Visitors underwent temperature checks as they entered the tourist attraction.

The country has also reopened its airports and the national carrier, EgyptAir, said around 2,000 passengers left Cairo’s international airport on 14 international flights on Wednesday

