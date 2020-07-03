Egypt has reopened the famed Giza Pyramids in Cairo for the first time in more than three months since the coronavirus closure.
Visitors underwent temperature checks as they entered the tourist attraction.
The country has also reopened its airports and the national carrier, EgyptAir, said around 2,000 passengers left Cairo’s international airport on 14 international flights on Wednesday
More No Comment
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Finance Ministry
Taxis block Madrid's streets in protest over low post-lockdown demand
Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread
Entangled sperm whale liberated from fishing net by Italian Coastguard
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village
Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march
Black Lives Matter: Hundreds march in Berlin against racism
Brazil squatters endure coronavirus crisis
50 years of Pride: Spanish knitters fly a handmade giant rainbow flag
Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark
Heavy rain causes floods in Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina
Rare Amur leopard cubs venture out for the first time at San Diego Zoo
Trump Oklahoma rally slammed
US protesters pull down more statues of people with links to slavery