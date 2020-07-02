Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region

Forest fires continued to burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region on Thursday.

Strong winds are helping to spread the flames in Sakha Republic, north-east Russia.

More than 2,000 hectares of forest was on fire, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Thick smoke has reached Yakutsk, Sakha's capital, which is 400 kilometres from the epicentre of the blazes.

More than 800 firefighters and rangers from neighbouring regions are fighting the fires

A state of emergency has been declared, according to the government of the Sakha Republic.