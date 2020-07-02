Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region

Forest fires continued to burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region on Thursday.
Strong winds are helping to spread the flames in Sakha Republic, north-east Russia.
More than 2,000 hectares of forest was on fire, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Thick smoke has reached Yakutsk, Sakha's capital, which is 400 kilometres from the epicentre of the blazes.
More than 800 firefighters and rangers from neighbouring regions are fighting the fires
A state of emergency has been declared, according to the government of the Sakha Republic.
More No Comment
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Finance Ministry
Taxis block Madrid's streets in protest over low post-lockdown demand
Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread
Entangled sperm whale liberated from fishing net by Italian Coastguard
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village
Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march
Black Lives Matter: Hundreds march in Berlin against racism
Brazil squatters endure coronavirus crisis
50 years of Pride: Spanish knitters fly a handmade giant rainbow flag
Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark
Heavy rain causes floods in Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina
Rare Amur leopard cubs venture out for the first time at San Diego Zoo
Trump Oklahoma rally slammed
US protesters pull down more statues of people with links to slavery
Lockdown forces Irish paralympic hopeful to tread-mill water
Extinction Rebellion sprays fake blood over Medef's Paris headquarters