UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that if China continued down its current path in Hong Kong, the UK would introduce a new route for those with British national overseas status to enter the UK.

Boris Johnson was speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, where he also faced scrutiny from opposition parties over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to help the damaged economy.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is also making a statement on China's new security law which has just come into force in Hong Kong, amid widespread international criticism.

_Watch live in the video player above from 1300 CEST and refresh the page for updates.

The prime minister told the Commons: "We made clear, Mr Speaker, that if China continued down this path, we would introduce a new route for those with British national overseas status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain, with the ability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for citizenship. And that is precisely what we will do."

The new Chinese security measure has met with strong opposition within Hong Kong and condemnation from former colonial ruler Britain, the US, the European Union and others.

The European Union reiterated its "grave concerns about this law" on Wednesday, following strong criticism from EU leaders and human rights groups the previous day.

Johnson grilled over 'build build build' plan

The prime minister also defended the government's economic programme in parliament, the day after he announced a "new deal" programme investing in infrastructure to boost economic recovery.

Capital spending allocations are to be fast-tracked to revamp schools, roads, hospitals and other developments. Johnson told the Commons the "build, build, build" programme would bring "jobs, jobs, jobs".

Critics say it is woefully inadequate given the scale of the crisis. Opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the money was not new and amounted to just 0.2% of national spending.

The UK government has confirmed lockdown measures will not be lifted in Leicester, the city in central England where new clusters of COVID-19 have broken out. The prime minister has faced accusations that the authorities responded too slowly.